Friends,

I want to ask you, candidly: How are you doing?

The last two weeks — beginning with the Biden-Trump debate when Biden looked and sounded even older than his years and Trump lied even more than usual, followed by the Democrats’ public agonizing over whether Biden should drop out, and then Saturday’s attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania — have been harrowing.

The Republican convention, beginning today and culminating Thursday with the crowning of Trump as the Republican nominee is likely to be filled with authoritarian rhetoric and Trump worship. It won’t be easy to stomach.

Add in climate change and oppressive heat, the continuing slaughter in Gaza, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and you’d have to be nuts not to be going nuts.

How are you managing to stay sane?

I’m staying sane by visiting old friends, getting lost in some great books (I used to love history and biography, but now I find fiction a better escape, and to me there’s no better escape writer than Larry McMurtry), watching several compelling series on streaming video (I’m loving season 3 of “The Bear,” and my son Sam’s game show), and taking long hikes in the country and energetic walks through town.

Perhaps most of all, this daily letter is helping to keep me sane. I’m very grateful to you for subscribing, commenting, and sharing.

I also rely on young people — my students and former students, and the young people I work with at Inequality Media.

I recently had breakfast with my 15-year-old granddaughter, who’s brimming with energy, thoughts, questions, comments, opinions, and general wonderment. It’s hard to keep up with her quick mind. She took my mind off everything else.

But to be honest with you, these coping mechanisms aren’t working as well as they used to. Last night I woke up at 3 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep.

I have little doubt we’ll get through all this. I don’t believe Trump will be elected in November (although I can’t be sure Biden will be the Democratic candidate).

America has been sharply divided before (anyone recall the Vietnam War?), and we survived. We’ve coped with pandemics, natural disasters, deep recessions, bigotry, and wars.

I have faith in the basic common sense and good-heartedness of Americans — as well as our optimism.

But let me ask you to do something for all of us. Please share your coping strategies with the rest of us, in the comments below. What are you doing to stay sane and functional in this stressful time?

