Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
6h

My guess is that you have literally hundreds of old friends, and not just the ones spanning the four decades of your political career.

Of course you have thousands of new friends, at least as far as we are concerned. We've shaken your hand and talked briefly, and everything about your engaging of us reeks of friendship.

So like thousands of other unsubstantiated friends, we raise a glass to you and all those lucky ones for whom the connection is more than fleeting.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
6hEdited

I am so sorry for your losses, realized and pending, and for all of ours.

I find myself surprised, sometimes, which deaths catch me by the throat.

My most recent friends are the ones whose loss I most dread. With reason, as they are all in their 80s, 90s, or even 100s, as well as wise and brave and witty.

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