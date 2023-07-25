Hello? You can’t be president if you’ve tried to overthrow the U.S. government
This is true regardless of whether Trump is criminally liable for January 6, 2021.
[Couy Griffin]
Friends,
Yesterday I suggested we welcome Donald Trump’s “final battle” against being held criminally liable for attempting a coup against the United States, because it will clarify the choice between democracy and authoritarianism.
Today I want to talk about a different issue. It is separate from, but often confused with, Trump’s possibl…