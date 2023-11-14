Why the Supreme Court’s new ethics code is neither a code nor about ethics
It’s a pathetic attempt at pacifying the public instead of making justices accountable
Friends,
Yesterday, the Supreme Court announced an ethics code for the justices. But the code is utterly empty. It has no enforcement mechanism and no mechanism for the public to lodge complaints of misconduct.
It’s public relations pablum.
The court effectively admitted this, saying that “the absence of a Code … has led in recent years to the misunders…