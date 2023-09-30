A shutdown is averted, but the Republican clown show continues (updated Saturday evening)
Democrats are playing the adults, coming to the aid of Republican juvenile delinquents
Friends,
Just hours before the government ran out of funds, House Democrats came to the aid of House Republicans and reached a deal to keep the government going for another 45 days (including funds for disaster, an extension of a federal flood insurance program, and FAA reauthorization).
The measure passed on a vote of 335-91. More House Democrats than R…