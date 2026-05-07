Friends,

Our media is controlled by just a handful of billionaires and their corporations. And Trump is making it worse.

Trump’s FCC just approved a massive merger that would let one huge media company control what over 80 percent of American households see. One of these merging companies, called Nexstar, tried to silence late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Trump’s FCC also cleared the way for billionaire Larry Ellison and his son, David, to buy Paramount — which includes CBS News. The Ellisons are huge Trump boosters.

Under their ownership, CBS News has already seen a massive shift toward a Trump-friendly agenda. Which is probably why Trump gave his blessing for the Ellisons’ company, Skydance Media, to also acquire Warner Brothers Discovery. If that deal goes through, Trump allies would also control CNN. Larry Ellison has reportedly had discussions with Trump about firing CNN hosts Trump doesn’t like.

And thanks to Trump, the Ellisons can also count TikTok as part of their growing media empire. Did you know that one out of five Americans gets their news from TikTok?

So, what can we do about this?

1. Pressure our State Attorneys General to sue and block these mergers. You can find your state AG here.

2. When Democrats take back power at the federal level, bust up these massive media conglomerates.

3. Support local independent media, as well as outlets like NPR and PBS — news funded by the public, not owned by billionaires.

4. Please share this post and video, so as many people as possible are aware of the Trump media takeover.

As a once-respected newspaper says, “Democracy dies in darkness.” We can’t let Trump’s billionaire helpers turn out the lights.

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