Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
33mEdited

Possibly reflection of the knowledge that the war, his popularity and the Epstein files are coming to get him. His Id is screaming mad and reacting with chaos snd fury’s

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
37mEdited

Could be.

I think that as well

(1) he's a terrorist with a regime of terror; and

(2) he mistakes bullying for good theatre.

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