Trump’s warnings of violence must not be ignored
He is centering his entire campaign on the January 6, 2021 riot and his charge that the 2020 election was stolen.
Friends,
Yesterday, Trump tried to walk back his Saturday warning in Dayton of a “blood bath” if he is not reelected, saying he was just warning of a “blood bath” in store for the auto industry if his proposed 100 percent tariff on Chinese cars isn’t enacted.
Rubbish.
At the start of that Saturday rally, Trump raised his hand in salute to the brim of his…