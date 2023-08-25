Trump’s debate response: The fascist who doesn’t want America to think
He deals in images designed to invoke defiance in supporters and outrage in opponents
Friends,
I hope you read today’s Common Good essay, which I posted late last night.
In the meantime, though, I want to talk about symbols, images, and fascism.
Here is Trump’s mug shot from his arraignment yesterday in Georgia. It’s a look of defiance — which I’m sure he practiced repeatedly beforehand — intended to make his supporters and his Republican…