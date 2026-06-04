Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donna Maurillo's avatar
Donna Maurillo
5h

I have one question. If no fatties are allowed to attend the UFC fight, will Trump have to stay out of sight?

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
5h

I wouldn't count on the thug fund being dead. As I understand it, Todd Blanche is still pushing for Trump family immunity from tax charges forever. Norm Eisen is still suing against the thug fund, and I think he's wise.

Trump ain't dead, but he IS undead, and we need even the bones of the regime to be ash before we drop vigilance.

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