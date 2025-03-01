Friends,

Sorry to intrude on you again today, but it’s important.

If you were shocked and disgusted by the scene in the Oval Office today, with Trump and Vance belittling and berating President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, you’re not alone. Fourteen Democratic governors have released a joint statement condemning what occurred:

“Donald Trump and JD Vance used the sacred Oval Office to berate President Zelensky for not trusting Vladimir Putin’s word. Americans must protect our strong democratic values on the world stage instead of undermining President Zelensky’s work to fight for his nation and the freedom of his people after being invaded by Russia.”

They speak for much of America.

For more than three years, President Zelensky has courageously and nobly contained Putin’s aggression. Zelensky has maintained the morale of the people of Ukraine while diligently soliciting and getting help from Europe and the United States. He has waged a war that few assumed he could win, but he has not flinched.

He deserves our heartfelt thanks rather than the cruel rebuke delivered today by Trump and Vance.

Why did they hammer him? Because they don’t want Americans to view Zelensky as a hero. That view will complicate Trump’s plan to surrender Ukraine to Putin. Trump is ready to give Putin everything he wants. And then carve up the world.

Make no mistake: Putin’s aggression will not end with Ukraine. By giving in to Putin, Trump is inviting him to invade Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland — and then the rest of Eastern Europe that used to be under Soviet and Russian control.

Trump wants Canada, Greenland, Panama, and much else.

Today’s meeting in the Oval Office was a stage show. It will also be remembered by future historians (to the extent they have access to the truth) as a prelude to conquest. Trump believes only in power — which in his mind means complete and utter control. Putin does, too. The two dictators deserve each other.

The rest of us must make it clear — to our fellow Americans, as to the remainder of the free world — that we believe in democracy, that we appreciate Zelensky’s courage and tenacity, and that Trump and Vance do not speak for us.

