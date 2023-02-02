Today's Biden-McCarthy meeting: A "framing" victory for McCarthy and the GOP
It was framed as the start of negotiations, but the debt ceiling should be non-negotiable.
This afternoon, President Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling.
Unfortunately, the meeting reinforced McCarthy’s and the Republicans’ message that raising the debt ceiling is a negotiable issue that should be dealt with by reducing spending.
The Washington Post described today’s meeting as the “kick off [to] talks aimed at avert…