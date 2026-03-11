The Biggest, Most Tragic Failure of All
We are in an unnecessary war that the public doesn’t want, without a clear purpose or endgame. How to respond now?
Friends,
As we reach the 12th day of the war in Iran — with death and destruction rippling throughout the Middle East — it’s important to bear in mind where the real failure of this lies.
So far, at least 2,000 people have been killed, including 175 Iranian schoolchildren, and seven American service members. At least 140 U.S. service members have been wounded, several critically. The final tallies on both sides will almost certainly be far higher.
Soaring oil and gas prices in the U.S. are inevitably hitting the poor and working class much harder than the affluent.
We’re spending huge resources on this war — so far, roughly $1 billion per day, or $41,666,667 per hour, $11,574 per second.
These are resources that could be better spent improving the lives of the American people.
Americans need health care. Affordable housing. Child care and elder care. Better schools. We want our basic needs met. But the government has said we “can’t afford” these things.
Yet supposedly we can afford nearly $1 trillion for the Pentagon. Trump now says the Pentagon needs $500 billion more.
The tragic failure at the center of this devastation is not that most Americans have succumbed to war fever. To the contrary, poll after poll shows that most Americans do not support this war.
In fact, this is the first war America has entered in modern times without a majority in support.
The real failure is that the richest and most powerful nation in the world — the nation that has led the world since World War II and that established the postwar international order emphasizing multilateralism, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law — is now being led by a rogue president who rejects all these values.
One man has decided for himself to make this war. One lone person has initiated this mayhem without gaining Congress’s approval, without getting the approval of allies, without even articulating a clear reason for it.
The lone person who sits in the Oval Office has no endgame for this war, hasn’t given a consistent answer for what “victory” will require, and doesn’t appear to know what he’s doing.
One single individual is now wreaking havoc — lives lost, energy prices soaring, our treasury being emptied, our own needs overlooked, and potential future terrorism unleashed on this and other lands for years to come.
This war marks an overwhelming failure of American democracy. It is ultimately our failure.
What can we do now?
On March 28 — two weeks from this coming Saturday — we march across America in the largest demonstration in the nation’s history.
In coming weeks and months, we harden our elections systems so they cannot be overridden by the despot in the White House.
In November, we turn out the largest numbers ever recorded for a midterm election, to take back leadership of Congress from those who have enabled this rogue president.
Meanwhile, we continue to defend our communities, protect our immigrant friends and neighbors from state violence, and defend our universities and schools, our museums and libraries, and our media and newspapers from state despotism.
The best way for us to respond to the devastation of this war, in other words, is to strengthen the mechanisms that should never have allowed it to occur in the first place.
Trump always lies through his teeth, yet somehow tells us what he’s going to do.
