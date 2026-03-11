Robert Reich

Trump always lies through his teeth, yet somehow tells us what he’s going to do.

The Strait of Hormuz-- When playing the game of chess it's always wise to leave your Queen resting quietly next to the king until the game opens up a bit. Trump has reached the point where his queen needs to join the fray. His target, the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has a death grip on the shipments of oil leaving the Persian Gulf, where the passage narrows to just over 21 miles from shore to shore. If Trump is to maintain control over the region, during his war, he can't allow Iran to dictate policy in the Gulf. His move is an obvious one, attack the fortifications Iran has in place to control the Strait. Iran has been shopping as of late. It seems Trump's adversary has procured a quantity of China's "Carrier Killers." The new CM302 is a supersonic surface skimming missile that can attain speeds in excess of Mach 3, approximately 2,220 MPH. The Carrier Killer supports a 551 pound warhead containing nothing but high explosives, with a range of about 180 miles, as the crow flies. This type of a threat can't be allowed to exist. Iran also has over 6,000 mines they are actively deploying in the pass as we speak. The tipping point of this confrontation will be found in that narrow waterway that separates Iran from the Musandam Peninsula, the Strait of Hormuz. He has no choice. The CM302 has a 90% efficiency rating!!!

