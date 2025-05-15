Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jefryclair's avatar
jefryclair
2h

This clown car of a White House would be hilarious if it weren't so damn frightening.

And they're just getting started. . . 🤦‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Gerald Rogan's avatar
Gerald Rogan
3h

Today I received two junk E-mails pushing me to buy a meme coin, and one phone call. I told the caller cryptocurrency is a Ponzi scheme and hung up. Let's hope our U.S. Treasury does not buy cryptocurrency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture