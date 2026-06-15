Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado's avatar
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado
1h

All this because he destroyed the Iran treaty brokered by Obama...

Reply
Share
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Victory at any price for Trump’s birthday yet we get to pay 300 billion just to be able to surrender to Iran. What an amazing strategy, sure to be taught at West Point for generations to come.

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture