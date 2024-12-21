Friends,

Sorry to intrude on your day for a second time, but I wanted to bring you up to date about the Muskrat.

Having blown up the bipartisan compromise bill to keep the government open and forcing Trump to weigh in against it, Elon Musk — the richest person in the world, who hasn’t been elected to anything — now says he’ll be funding “moderate” primary challengers to incumbent Democrats in deep-blue seats around the country.

Here’s his post today, in response to a video clip of Richard Neal (D, Mass.), ranking member of the Ways and Means Committee.

“Forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this jackass.”

Neal is an odd choice for Musk to threaten, given that progressive groups have demanded Neal’s ouster as the top Democrat on the powerful tax writing panel because of Neal’s close ties to big business. Hence, Musk’s definition of “moderate” is way over on the authoritarian-fascist end of the spectrum.

Neal’s apparent sin, in Musk’s eyes? He spoke out Wednesday against Musk’s successful attempt to kill the bipartisan government funding agreement, saying:

“Can you imagine what the next two years are going to be like? If every time the Congress works its will and then there’s a tweet from an individual who has no official portfolio, who threatens members on the Republican side with a primary, they succumb?”

Also yesterday, Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul suggested that Musk replace Mike Johnson as speaker of the House. “The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress,” Paul posted.

“Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds).”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’d be open to supporting Musk to replace Johnson. “The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way.”

Three takeaways:

Musk is getting carried away with himself, using his limitless fortune and his ownership of X to try to turn American politics to the authoritarian right. Wealth inequality is rapidly undermining our democracy. Musk is the poster boy for a wealth tax. The DNC must bar dark money and limit campaign contributions in all Democratic primary campaigns. The incoming chair of the DNC, selected on February 1, should make this a key part of their strategy for the 2026 midterms and beyond.

