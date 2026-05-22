Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
2h

This country is sick.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Cyndi Magill's avatar
Cyndi Magill
2h

Well that new show won't last very long. T They are going to be very sorry that they did this to Stephen Colbert.

Reply
Share
1 reply
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture