Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Tom Kurhajetz's avatar
Tom Kurhajetz
5h

Project 2026 If Brazil and Hungary can do it, so can we!

Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute.

ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!

ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!

ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!

GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!

MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!

The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution

The Preamble

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

The Democratic Party should be the party of Interdependent voters..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp5JCrSXkJY

Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio) Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967

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VerLen P Sheehan's avatar
VerLen P Sheehan
5h

This is beautiful

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