Friends,

This morning, while standing in line at a local deli, I met an older couple named Larry and Wendy. They are from Galveston, Texas, and are briefly in northern California visiting their children.

“We recognized you,” Larry said, with a broad smile. “Just want you to know we’re Democrats! Can’t admit that to too many people in Texas!” he laughed.

“Welcome to California!” I said, grinning and extending my hand.

When Larry reached out, I couldn’t help notice that his fingers were almost curved shut. “Arthritis,” he said defensively. “Sorry.”

“Nothing to apologize for,” I said quickly. “Must be painful.”

“Well, yes,” Larry said, adding, “Doesn’t stop me, though!”

I must have looked puzzled because Wendy chimed in, “We write postcards.”

“Postcards?”

“We wrote postcards all July to people in North Carolina.”

“Tell me more,” I asked.

Larry explained: “We get their names and addresses from our local Indivisible chapter. They’re people who haven’t voted in the last several elections, so we remind them to vote and tell them how crucial this upcoming election will be. The postcards will be delivered in October.”

“You’ve got a big election coming up in Texas, too,” I said.

Wendy smiled. “In June, before we wrote to North Carolinians, we wrote to people in our part of Texas,” she said, proudly.

I must have glanced at Larry’s hand, because he quickly said, “It’s been a bit difficult, but, hell, it’s the least I can do.”

We continued talking until it was their turn to pick up their order. Then they turned to say goodbye.

“I appreciate your activism,” I said.

“It’s for our kids and grandkids,” Larry said. “I wish we could do more.”

I’ve been thinking about Larry and Wendy from Galveston, and how their postcards written by hand to people in North Carolina and Texas are acts of patriotism in these dark times. Larry has been writing them through his pain.

Trump’s war is a fiasco, and his economy is a disaster. According to The Washington Post, Republican pollsters and political groups are raising the alarm that Republican voters are listless and demotivated.

Yet Trump will do everything and anything to maintain control. He has shown repeatedly that he doesn’t feel bound by laws, norms, or patriotism. His only goals are wealth, power, and vengeance.

His billionaire backers, including Elon Musk, are prepared to sink record amounts of money into Republican campaigns.

Trump and his backers have power, money, and ruthlessness on their side.

But we have the people on ours.

It will be a colossal stress test of our electoral system. But I believe We the People will prevail. And after speaking with Larry and Wendy this morning, I’m convinced of it.

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