Friends,

Enough.

I believe the shots that killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good are the shots heard ‘round the world that will topple the Trump regime.

From Minneapolis to Davos, people are joining together against Trump’s tyranny.

In Minnesota, they are joining across ethnicity, race, and class against Trump’s gestapo tactics, repression, and murders. Solidarity is spreading to other cities.

In Europe, they are joining across national boundaries against Trump’s threats to their sovereignty, the European Community, and NATO.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a speech that drew a standing ovation from world leaders at Davos, called on “middle powers” like Canada and Europe to form a new alliance against economic coercion from the world’s great powers (by which he clearly meant Trump’s United States and Putin’s Russia).

Across America and across the world, people are realizing it’s not possible to appease America’s dictator. The only way to deal with him is to stand up to him — and the only way to stand up to him is by joining together against him.

Trump backed down from his threatened tariffs on Europe for not supporting his acquisition of Greenland, because Europe and Canada held firm.

Of course, Trump is now hitting back. He’s openly contemplating using the Insurrection Act against Americans who oppose him. He’s threatening Carney’s government with 100 percent tariffs on all Canadian products coming into the U.S. if Canada makes a deal with China. The mad dictator is losing his mind.

Europeans and much of the rest of the world have lived under dictatorships. Until now — until Trump — Americans had not.

Yet the “greatest generation” of Americans — including many of our parents and grandparents — risked their lives fighting dictators so that this country would remain free and democratic.

So far, two Americans, both age 37, have given up their lives in Minneapolis in resisting the dictator now occupying the Oval Office.

We must now join together, all of us, to peacefully and decidedly end his dictatorship.

In memory of parents and grandparents who made the supreme sacrifice — in memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti — we must bring down this regime. The first step is a massive general strike.

We will say loudly and clearly: Enough.

