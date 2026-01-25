Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
42m

Lying is a disease Republicans seem to enjoy----Ms. Noem--Alex had a concealed weapon which was totally invisible to the officers on the street. It was irresponsible of you to state that Mr. Pretti approached ICE agents with a 9mm pistol when it couldn't be seen because it was hidden beneath his clothing. This is bull shit. The only item in Alex's right hand was his cell phone, the left hand was held high in the air and it was empty. Mr. Pretti posed zero threat that warranted him being executed by a group of unprofessional ass holes dressed in para military outfits. Ms. Noem, you are a liar and you don't possess the mental prowess with which to do the job you now hold. A registered nurse isn't a domestic terrorist. Ms. Noem you are the problem and your impeachment will be our cure.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
40mEdited

We can shut down the government at the end of this month--we have the power to make the current administration listen to us. It's time--We the People will be heard.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture