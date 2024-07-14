Sunday caption contest: Blaming the media for the attempt on Trump’s life
Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“Frail beats fail any day.”
(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)
Runner-up:
“Hope beats Dope too!”
(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)
Wasn’t it Trump who said “ be there , it will be wild” before Jan 6, and told the Proud Boys to “stand by”. And “you have to take your country back”, all words encouraging violence amongst those susceptible? Those who encourage violence are responsible.
“ Fight ! Fight ! Fight !” Trump screamed while giving several fist pumps (ala Josh Hawley) as he was hurried from the scene by the secret service. Duplicitous Don later said, “ I can't believe this could happen in our country !” Bull sh**t !!