Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Steven Horowitz's avatar
Steven Horowitz
1h

Oh, we still believe in diversity. We stick minorities in diverse congressional districts.

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Adam Laurie's avatar
Adam Laurie
1h

If we add 3 here, subtract 7, carry the 5, divide by party loyalty, that should equal 1950’s America

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