Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“White lies matter.”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

Runners-up:

“They must be on the frequent liars plan…”

(Congratulations, Poetic Polemics.)

“Trump is trying out more lies to put in his future Presidential LIE-brary.”

(Congratulations, Nancy Tompkins.)

“I preferred it when the ice cream truck came through the neighborhood....”

(Congratulations, Mimi Wuest.)

“Good thing for Trump his big beautiful machine runs on BS, not gas!”

(Congratulations, Eloise Ham.)

“There is no voter fraud ... we voted FOR a fraud!”

(Congratulations, Lisa Calomeni.)

“Here’s comes the TACO truck.”

(Congratulations, Whereabouts Unknown.)

“The Lyin’ King.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

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