Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“But you fired me yesterday!”

(Congratulations, A.N. Glickman.)

Runners-up:

“The circle of shame and I’m to blame?”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

“Circle Jerks.”

(Congratulations, bRad.)

“Marco ... Polo ... Marco ... Polo ... Marco ... Rubio.”

(Congratulations, Hal Garyn.)

“If only it were a circular firing squad!”

(Congratulations, Bob Jenkis.)

“I’m Canadian, so it must be my fault.”

(Congratulations, Pat Fitzpatrick.)

“Ring around the rosie . . . . . . Ashes, ashes, we all fall down.”

(Congratulations, Vee Sutherland.)

“It ain’t me babe.”

(Congratulations, Gary Jarvis.)

“The buck finally came to a stop — but it’s in somebody’s pocket!”

(Congratulations, catsmoke.)

“Of course! It’s Biden!!”

(Congratulations, Rachel Ouellette.)

