Friends,

Several of you have said you’d like a crossword puzzle, so here goes.

Last week’s winner:

“Well, now he’s OFFICIALLY the two worst presidents in our nation’s history.”

(Congratulations, David Pasquariello.)

Runners-up:

“The rebirth of the dark ages begins.”

(Congratulations, Virginia Hastings).

“248-year-old country on auction starting Jan. 20! Can buy individual states, region or wholesale of the 48 contiguous states! Hawaii and Alaska each sold separately.”

(Congratulations, Klariza Buda.)

“How is he being inaugurated on January 20th after what he did on January 6th?!?!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Our days are numbered!!!”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

“Ladies & Gentlemen — Leave your TV’s dark today… he deserves no credence whatsoever. There are dark days to follow and now… WE ALL MUST WORK TOWARDS THE MID-TERMS!!”

(Congratulations, Anne.)

“Once more into the Bleach!”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)

Share