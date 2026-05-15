Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
3hEdited

Without a doubt, this is not an" administration" unless you call it an administration of death and despair. "Regime" is a kind word for what it is now destroying our government and OUR country.

"Cry our once Beloved Country" describes how we all feel right now.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

It’s true that the Republicans never had much of a desire for governing but providing entertainment that their constituent love, including lots of red meat. The Trump regime and his sicko- plants resemble a gangster organization or international crime syndicate. He picked up their mannerisms and fantasies about being Al Capone walking around the table in his board room with a baseball bat, looking to crush a few skulls.

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