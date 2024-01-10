Friends,

It’s unlikely that the District of Columbia Court of Appeals will decide that Trump is immune from criminal charges because he was president when his alleged criminality occurred. As the three Court of Appeals judges suggested at yesterday’s hearing, presidents don’t have carte blanche to commit crimes even if they call it official business.

The practical question concerns Trump’s appeal of the D.C. appeals court decision — either to the full court of appeals (all eleven active judges) and then, if they rule against him, to the Supreme Court, or directly to the Supreme Court.

I doubt the full D.C. appeals court would accept the case. My real worry is the Supreme Court — not because I fear the Court will give Trump immunity (even packed as it is with Republican appointees, it’s hard to conceive that the justices would allow presidents to break the law) — but because of the amount of time it may take the high court to decide.

If the court drags its robes, it could delay until after the 2024 election a potential conviction in Trump’s trial for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.