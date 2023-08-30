Office Hours: Who the hell is Vivek Ramaswamy, and why is he surging in the polls?
The latest illustration of how the American media has followed Trump into mindless political entertainment
Friends,
One way to become a brand name in contemporary America is to run for president with so much bravado, bombast, and baloney that you gain lots of attention, which drives press coverage, which gets you more name recognition, which boosts your polls, which then — even if you don’t get elected — lets you do whatever brand names do in contemporary America (host a TV show? license your name? run for president again?).