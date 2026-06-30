Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
1hEdited

Since my first visit to Israel to volunteer on a kibbutz in 1966, I fell in love with Israel and even considered moving there. The next time I visited, Israel was just after the 67 war to help provide manpower to that same kibbutz. Now I am horrified that a country originated by those who experienced living in genocide are now themselves turning around and engaging in genocide themselves.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

The news has been sporadic as of late, seeing as how Trump is efforting to control everything we hear. How should we treat Israel? Like a sick relative who has a contagious illness.

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