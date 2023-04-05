Office Hours: The bizarre “60 Minutes” interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Should the show have given her a platform for her wacky and venomous views?
Friends,
On Sunday, CBS’s flagship news program “60 Minutes” gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a platform to label Democrats as pedophiles and float dangerous transphobic and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theories, without pushback or fact checks.
There are really two questions here.
First, should “60 Minutes” have interviewed Greene at all? Greene has attracted …