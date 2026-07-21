Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Abi Gezunt's avatar
Abi Gezunt
24m

tRump is punishing friends & neighbours, even Americans. His deeds are costly!

The wimpy, MAGA GOP will not put an end to tRump hijacking Congressional power to tariff, go to war, even rip down parts of the White House.

Vote! Help others to register!

https://vote.org

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Carolyn W's avatar
Carolyn W
22m

He is blaming Canada for the wild fires and the smoke. That only brings Canada closer to UK and Europe

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