Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
22mEdited

He is seriously mentally ill and the Republicans are protecting him at all cost.

And he’s doing to this country what’s happening to his brain.

Impeach and remove now!

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Belinda Cole's avatar
Belinda Cole
21m

He needs to be removed by any means necessary

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