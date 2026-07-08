Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
3h

They didn’t get gentler. They got quieter. That’s the upgrade.

You named the mechanism exactly right. One city at a time made spectacle, spectacle made backlash, backlash made cost. So they stopped concentrating and started dispersing. Two thousand a day, everywhere, on mute. When the cameras leave, the cost leaves with them. When the cost leaves, the machine runs faster.

That is the whole design. A pain machine tuned for silence. A nun arrested on her way to Mass. A man handed fifty years for pamphlets in his trunk. A critic hunted down for a three-paragraph email. None of this is malfunction. This is the product working as specified.

The budget tripled because the fear pays. Do not give them the silence they just spent seventy billion dollars to buy.

🐌Johan

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

And now we know a very dangerous thing about Markwayne: he's a lot smarter than most Trump anointees, and less showboaty.

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