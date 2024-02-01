How Trump could win the presidency even if he loses the popular vote AND the Electoral College
Michael Johnson and other House leaders must pledge to certify the election results
Friends,
I worry that those of us who are dedicated to democracy and therefore committed to playing by the rules are underestimating the willingness of House Republicans to break the rules to elect Trump.
Remember: Most current Republican members of the House, including Speaker Michael Johnson, refused to certify the outcome of the 2020 election. In fact,…