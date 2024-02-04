How to understand the politics of Israel and Palestine?
How to teach and how to learn about a tragedy. An open society sees truth as process and method — more verb than noun.
My friend Bernard Avishai sent me this wonderfully thoughtful piece, which he wrote, and which I am sharing with you with his permission.
FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS, at Dartmouth College, I have been co-teaching a course called The Politics of Israel and Palestine with Ezzedine Fishere, a former Egyptian diplomat who served under the United Nations Special …