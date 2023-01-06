How not to mark the 2nd anniversary of the day American democracy almost died
With Trump running for President and the Freedom Caucus running the House
Friends,
Two years ago today the United States Capitol was attacked by a mob determined to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as President.
Members of Congress most involved in that insurrection — those subpoenaed by the January 6 committee yet who ignored the subpoenas (Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo B…