Friends,

She is off to a remarkable start.

She has made all the right moves. Her address at campaign headquarters was pitch perfect.

Her attack on Donald Trump was impressive. She spoke about him as someone who has broken the law — emphasizing his status as a convicted felon — in contrast with her experience as a state attorney general in charge of enforcing the law.

Her decision to keep Biden’s campaign team in place was exactly right. She deftly reassured Democratic officials around the country.

She has gathered enough commitments from delegates to ensure that she has the Democratic presidential nomination.

She and her team have also set a record for the most money raised in a day by any political candidate in history.

Her communications strategy could not be better. Social media is exploding with support for her.

What she and her team have done on just the first day of her quest for the presidency is remarkable. Her leadership has already invigorated Democrats across the country.

The road ahead will be difficult. Trump, Vance, and the Trump Republican Party have created an authoritarian machine designed to mow down any opposition — including contesting any election outcome they dislike.

Yet a young and energetic woman of color who has made a career out of prosecuting criminals and upholding the law may be the perfect foil against an old, unhinged man who has made a career out of breaking the law and shafting everyone he has worked with.

Her pick of vice president will be important. As I mentioned yesterday, my strong recommendation would be Mark Kelly, U.S. Senator from Arizona, former Navy pilot and astronaut, son of two police officers, and husband of Gabby Giffords.

But that’s to come. For now, I’m amazed and truly delighted at what Harris and her team have achieved on day one.

At this rate — and with our help — Kamala Harris will beat Donald Trump.

