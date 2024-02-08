Getting Wall Street out of our houses
The Street is a major buyer of single-family housing — driving up prices. Here’s a way to get our houses back.
Friends,
Ask average Americans why they’re grumpy — why, for example, they don’t credit Joe Biden with a good economy — and lack of affordable housing comes high on the list.
An important but little understood reason home prices and rents have skyrocketed across America — causing so many young people, in particular, to feel frustrated with the economy — …