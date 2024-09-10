First Harris-Trump Debate of 2024 | A Coffee Klatch Watch Party. Please join us.
Watch-along live with yours truly and Heather Lofthouse
Friends,
Please join us at 5:45pm PT / 8:45pm ET to watch Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off for the first time by clicking the video above. Heather and I will provide live commentary and fact-checking throughout. When Trump tells a lie, we'll tell you the truth (assuming we can keep up with him). Pour yourself a cup of something and join our Coffee Klatch Watch Party.
Hope to see you there.
I keep remembering when Trump debated Hillary and the way he walked around and circled her like a buzzard! He is awful and he is a misogynist. Is that the right word?
Does a carafe of wine = a cup of something?