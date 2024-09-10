Friends,

Please join us at 5:45pm PT / 8:45pm ET to watch Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off for the first time by clicking the video above. Heather and I will provide live commentary and fact-checking throughout. When Trump tells a lie, we'll tell you the truth (assuming we can keep up with him). Pour yourself a cup of something and join our Coffee Klatch Watch Party.

Hope to see you there.