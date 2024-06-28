Friends,
Thanks for joining Heather and me tonight. It was a painful evening.
Let me leave you with these quotes:
“The great masses of the people … will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one.” — Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” — attributed to Joseph Goebbels
“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” — American OSS psychological profile of Hitler
“From a scientific point of view, therefore, we are forced to consider Hitler, the Fuehrer, not as a personal devil, wicked as his actions and philosophy may be, but as the expression of a state of mind existing in millions of people, not only in Germany but, to a smaller degree, in all civilized countries. To remove Hitler may be a necessary first step, but it would not be the cure. It would be analogous to curing an ulcer without treating the underlying disease. If similar eruptions are to be prevented in the future, we cannot content ourselves with simply removing the overt manifestations of the disease. On the contrary, we must ferret out and seek to correct the underlying factors which produced the unwelcome phenomenon. We must discover the psychological streams which nourish this destructive state of mind in order that we may divert them into channels which will permit a further evolution of our form of civilization.”— American OSS psychological profile of Hitler
I guess that was tough to watch, but there were no surprises here. We all know who these guys are and what’s at stake. I don’t care if our candidate was deaf and blind, and couldn’t remember his own name. Here’s my take and I’m sticking with it…
We have a choice between…
Lies and Truth
Filth and Honor
War and Peace
Chaos or Commitment
Division or Unity
Neo Nazis or American Heroes
Hatred or Hope
Racism or Equality
Rape or Respect
Servitude or Liberty
Fascism or Freedom
The Past or the Future
Wrong or Right
Nato or Putin
Corruption or Construction
Dictatorship or Democracy
It is not the party - it is the country
It is not a man - its an idea
It is not a Corporation
It is “We, the People”
Its not a Demagogue
Its the UNITED STATES of America
That’s who I’m voting for.
You were right to be worried Robert. We now have a 100-alarm fire and the DNC and beltway insiders seem still to be sleep-walking to a massive defeat… Those of us not in the inner elite circles feel so powerless and unheard.