Friends,

Here’s the second in our weekly video series designed to help you spread the truth in advance of the upcoming election.

Please share this video with everyone you know, and ask them to share it with everyone they know. (Just double-click on the forward button.)

He’s Not Well

Trump is losing it. The media isn’t focusing on his increasing incoherence, but anyone who has been watching him knows he’s more unhinged than ever. Our video makes a strong case of his declining mental acuity.

Share

***

Numbers Never Lie

Some of you asked for shorter videos to share. Here’s one that runs just 23 seconds.

Trump promised “numbers like we’ve never seen.” He’s right. No president in history has ever compiled anything close to the numbers Trump has amassed. See below.

rbreich A post shared by @rbreich

Share

Again, thank you for your continued enthusiasm and support.