A woman in a hot-air balloon is lost, so she shouts to a man below, "Excuse me. I promised a friend I would meet him, but I don't know where I am."
"You're at 31 degrees, 14.57 minutes north latitude and 100 degrees, 49.09 minutes west longitude," he replies.
"You must be a Democrat."
"I am. How did you know?"
"Because everything you told me is technically correct, but the information is useless, and I'm still lost. Frankly, you've been no help."
"You must be a Republican."
"Yes. How did you know?"
"You've risen to where you are due to a lot of hot air, you made a promise you couldn't keep, and you expect me to solve your problem. You're in exactly the same position you were in before we met, but somehow, now it's my fault."
In his tome “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” William R. Shirer notes that the German (Nazi) government’s takeover of all media in 1933 led to people who in Shirer’s view were well informed and even cosmopolitan, suddenly began spouting the regime’s point of view. Shows that independent journalism such as this blog is of immeasurable value.