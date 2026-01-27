Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
9h

Skip tracing-- Congress has allocated some $30,000,000,000 to "13" private companies, to help ICE in an effort known as "Skip Tracing." This is how Trump and his MAGA jerks find "so called" illegal aliens in this country, and I was under the impression that ICE had their own eyes. What the hell is wrong with this picture? We have people living in a starvation mode in America and the Republican congress gives out $30 billion to jerks spying on our own people so ICE can deport them. We have some 47.9 million people in our country who exist in what Trump refers to as a "Food Insecurity Situation." Growing up we simply called it starvation, and the Republican congress gives out $30 billion to people so they can do the job Bovino and Neom were supposed to be controlling. Someone's pockets are getting lined, and Trump wants to rid us of governmental fraud. Trump's entire administration is a fraudulent joke.

Donald Hodgins
9h

Repulsion---

In life there are always the exceptions to the norm. As far as humans go, most of ours are either in some form of a hospital, or they have found comfort in a cushy prison existence. However, dwelling among our ranks we can find the fringe offenders. These sociopaths linger on the edges of our reality, desperately trying to blend in with our world. Most house deep social resentments derived from bad experiences they were forced to deal with at some point during their childhood. Insecurities flow through their veins in a non-stop manner. As they progress through life the notes they take get stored away for future reference. A few of these forlorn individuals end up in prominent positions where power acts as a catalyst which feeds into social situations putting lives at risk. These people will defend what it is they've obtained at all costs, and lying constitutes the glue that holds their worlds together. They are little more than human worms, who leave a trail of sludge in their wake. Greg Bovino and Kristy Noem are perfect examples of how deranged some of us can become.

