Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
27m

This isn’t policy drift. This is a test. They’re testing the streets, they’re testing the courts, they’re testing our nerves. That is the test.

Masked raids and “absolute immunity” aren’t about safety, they’re about permission. Permission to scare people into silence. Permission to turn law into a weapon.

So no, we don’t go quiet. We don’t go numb. We don’t go quiet. www.xpkiseet.com

Reply
Share
1 reply
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
33m

Trump's new America--

I grew up in a country that was respected above all others, and our compassion for the well being of those in need was second to none. In the event of a natural disaster, we were the first ones on scene to give aid to those in distress. During the last 60 years USAID has helped over 3 billion people. This country supplied some 53 million people with food on a regular basis, until Trump dismantled the agency. Today, in only a year's time, our President has managed to abandon all those hungry mouths, who relied upon our generosity for their very survival. Basically, as Trump puts it, because they lived in a "shit hole country." Trump has reduced our world standing to one viewed with distrust and fear. The entire free world is shocked by the thought of how could the American people allow this moron to reach the level of insanity he currently holds. His is a trash heap, and the heat of the sun is causing his stench to meander aimlessly across this country. His usefulness has reached an all time low, as if it had any relevance in the first place. History will paint Mr. Trump as a historical embarrassment to humanity in general.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture