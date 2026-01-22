Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

Johan
1h

We can witness the international order push back and assist them by pushing back internally.

Mark Carney’s speech was perfect. Not because he was diplomatic or conciliatory, but because he refused to appease the bully. He spoke truth to power clearly: the world is building what comes next, with or without America.

This is exactly what I mapped in World Ahead 2026: Part 3. While the bully rambled about “daddy” and threatened prosecution for the 2020 election, allies were drawing the line. When he backed down on tariffs and claimed a “framework deal” on Greenland (which is just surrendering back to the original agreement), it proved the strategy works.

The bully confused Greenland with Iceland at Davos. The president of the United States, threatening to annex territory, can’t keep straight which country he’s targeting. And Carney, Macron, and other leaders watched this mental deterioration while calmly explaining they’re building European defense independence, activating economic countermeasures, and decoupling from American reliability.

The domestic brutality we are witnessing (secret ICE memos, Fourth Amendment shredding, detaining children) and the international realignment happening at Davos are the same phenomenon: American institutional collapse forcing everyone to build alternatives.

Allies aren’t waiting for 2026 midterms or hoping resistance materializes. They’re watching federal agents operate like brownshirts, a president who can’t distinguish NATO allies, and a regime that openly discusses prosecuting people for refusing to help steal elections. That’s disqualifying. Even if American democracy somehow recovers, the trust is gone.

Carney’s speech matters because it signals the strategy shift: not hoping America stabilizes, but building what works without American reliability. That external pressure might be the only thing that forces accountability domestically.

The world is moving on. And Davos this week showed they’re done waiting.

— Johan

Donald Hodgins
1h

There seems to be no constraint on the Republican side of the aisle when it comes to human cruelty. Trump is a narcissist who looks in the mirror and sees the reflection of an egomaniac and it pleases him.

