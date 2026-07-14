Abolishing ICE is the bare minimum
Trump is ramping up his police state to scare voters in the midterms. We must organize and mobilize against it.
Friends,
I apologize for this additional invasion of your inbox, but ICE has gone rogue and we must stop its mayhem. Organize, mobilize, demand answers. We cannot allow this violent police force to intimidate voters three months from now. Please watch and share:
There needs to be no doubt that there will be accountability and this needs to be addressed immediately.