Friends,

Should there be any question about this, I’m endorsing Zohran Mandani for mayor of New York City.

Actually, I endorsed him months ago.

I also interviewed him last week (see above) and set out my reasons for why I think he’d be a great mayor, here.

What convinced me I’m right is what the editorial boards of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal and Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post said about Mamdani today. Both came out against him.

Both represent the power elite of America. Mamdani scares the power elite sh*tless.

For years The Wall Street Journal has reflected the narrow, parched views of the moneyed interests of America — which have grown more out of line with America and what the nation needs as inequalities of income and wealth have soared.

Since Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post, stopped its editorial board from endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and imposed a strict free-market-knows-best ideology on its editors, it has relinquished what was left of the courage it exhibited during the Nixon years. It is now a shill for Bezos.

That both editorial boards are scared of Mamdani is, to me, further proof that he’s exactly what America needs — especially now, in this dark age of Trump.

Share