Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
3h

We all owe Joe a debt of gratitude--

When Joe Biden assumed the presidency on January 20, 2021, the United States was reeling from an unprecedented confluence of public health, economic, and political crises. The outgoing Trump administration left behind a nation deeply divided, grappling with the deadliest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and facing severe economic fallout. With this in mind Joe's entire time in office was spent trying to repair the damage the Trump administration enacted upon this country. The national debt increased by over $8 trillion dollars, can you imagine what Trump would have done to the United States if Joe hadn't been the pit in Donnie's cherry pie. I can't begin to fathom what 2 consecutive Trump terms would have done to this country. People benign Joe for the lack of positivity seen during his time in office. Some 800,000 people in this country perished mainly because of the flippant manner in which Trump approached the Covid pandemic. "It will go away when the weather changes"-when pressured he gregariously announced his idea of injecting disinfectants directly into the human body in an attempt to kill his new foe. What Trump doesn't realize is you can't kill a virus, because the thing isn't alive to begin with. Joe Biden's greatest accomplishment derived from his administration lies in the fact he blocked Trump from serving 2 consecutive terms. Thanks Joe!!

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

It has been obvious since the first Trump regime that one of his team's long-run objectives is isolating people. The U.S. from other nations, and people in the United States from each other.

In the latter, he is following a long-run purpose of the Republican Party, as they have whittled away at the public services that are passenger rail and the post office. Interstate highways are the rare exception, presumably because private vehicles isolate us enough, as well as being a major industry. And Republicans have promoted the conservative plutocratic takeover of media at all levels. As their media have urged their consumers to avoid all other news sources.

And so we need to listen to each other-- as you illustrate here-- and support indy and public media.

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