You're Not Alone, and You're Not Crazy
A brief conversation on the way to breakfast
Friends,
Someone I didn’t know approached me early this morning on my way to breakfast. He looked about 60 years old, with dark hair graying at the temples. He was dressed in a tie and jacket.
He asked me if I was Robert Reich. I admitted to it.
“Well, I just want to say …” he began, but nothing more came out of his mouth. “I just want to say …” he started again. Then silence.
“I’m sorry,” I said with as friendly a smile as I could muster at that hour of the morning, “but I’m meeting someone for breakfast.”
His eyes welled up.
“Oh, I didn’t mean to be rude!” I said, suddenly feeling dreadful. “I apologize. I just …”
“No, no, no,” he said, shaking his head and wiping his eyes. “It’s just that I’ve been feeling, well, so lonely in all this …”
“I understand,” I said.
“You see, I-I’m from the Central Valley,” he continued. “My wife and my brother are Trumpers, and a lot of my neighbors. You have no idea ….” His eyes welled up again.
“I really do get it. I hear it all the time.”
“They tell me stuff that’s just … well, not true.”
“It’s like they’re in a different world,” I said.
“Yes! Exactly!” he became more animated. “I mean, sometimes I don’t know if they’re crazy or I’m crazy.”
“Well, I don’t know you, so I can’t say for certain,” I said with a smile, “but I very much doubt you’re the crazy one.”
“So when I saw you … well,” his voice grew quieter. “You make sense.”
“I try to,” I said, starting to feel embarrassed. I glanced at my watch. “Look, I really …”
“Oh, I don’t want to hold you up!” he said. “It’s just that ….”
“Look, there are millions of people like you,” I said. “Some live in MAGA parts of the country. They often feel lonely, and sometimes they wonder if they’re crazy. But let me assure you .…”
“No need!” he said, shaking his head. “You go on to your breakfast! I’ve taken enough of your time.”
“I just want to tell you most Americans now feel exactly as you do. Even if they didn’t a year and a half ago, they do now. They’re now seeing the results of this despicable regime.”
“Thank you,” he said.
“Good luck!” We shook hands. He turned away, walking quickly in the other direction. I ran to breakfast.
I’ve had a lot of brief discussions like this with people who feel isolated and sometimes unsure of themselves.
In my experience, the vast majority of Americans are decent people. But like the man I briefly spoke with this morning, they can sometimes feel alone and confused.
Our job — yours and mine — is to reassure them that they’re not alone and they’re not crazy, that America has been taken over by a man and a regime that are spewing blatant lies, and those lies are being amplified on social media and occasionally on mainstream media.
Too many people don’t understand this. They feel as if they’re the only ones feeling disconnected and powerless. But they’re not powerless. In fact, if each of them votes in November, their votes will force a great change in America. Even greater in 2028.
I think it also important to reassure each other that these terrible times will end. More Americans are seeing through the lies as well as the cruelty and corruption. They’re deciding they want this daymare to end, peacefully, and are committed to rebuilding and rectifying the nation.
We all owe Joe a debt of gratitude--
When Joe Biden assumed the presidency on January 20, 2021, the United States was reeling from an unprecedented confluence of public health, economic, and political crises. The outgoing Trump administration left behind a nation deeply divided, grappling with the deadliest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and facing severe economic fallout. With this in mind Joe's entire time in office was spent trying to repair the damage the Trump administration enacted upon this country. The national debt increased by over $8 trillion dollars, can you imagine what Trump would have done to the United States if Joe hadn't been the pit in Donnie's cherry pie. I can't begin to fathom what 2 consecutive Trump terms would have done to this country. People benign Joe for the lack of positivity seen during his time in office. Some 800,000 people in this country perished mainly because of the flippant manner in which Trump approached the Covid pandemic. "It will go away when the weather changes"-when pressured he gregariously announced his idea of injecting disinfectants directly into the human body in an attempt to kill his new foe. What Trump doesn't realize is you can't kill a virus, because the thing isn't alive to begin with. Joe Biden's greatest accomplishment derived from his administration lies in the fact he blocked Trump from serving 2 consecutive terms. Thanks Joe!!
It has been obvious since the first Trump regime that one of his team's long-run objectives is isolating people. The U.S. from other nations, and people in the United States from each other.
In the latter, he is following a long-run purpose of the Republican Party, as they have whittled away at the public services that are passenger rail and the post office. Interstate highways are the rare exception, presumably because private vehicles isolate us enough, as well as being a major industry. And Republicans have promoted the conservative plutocratic takeover of media at all levels. As their media have urged their consumers to avoid all other news sources.
And so we need to listen to each other-- as you illustrate here-- and support indy and public media.