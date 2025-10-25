Friends,
Forgive me for intruding on your Saturday again, but I wanted to give you this context from yesterday’s release of the Consumer Price Index, showing that prices rose 3 percent from the same time last year — the fastest annual pace since the start of the year.
Your grocery bills are rising especially fast. Here’s a video I just did explaining why. (Please feel free to share.)
RR
Everyone is ripping us off every chance they have!
Project 2026 If Brazil can do it, so can we!
Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute.
ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!
ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!
ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!
GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!
MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!
The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution
The Preamble
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The Democratic Party should be the party of Interdependent voters..
