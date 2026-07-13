Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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VerLen P Sheehan's avatar
VerLen P Sheehan
1h

Because Trump wants him and that’s the only reason I need to never want him in charge of anything.

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
40m

“Where’s my Roy Cohn?” Trump has found him in Todd Blanche. It’s absolutely disgusting how the Republicans have let this happen!

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