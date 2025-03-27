Friends,

Thank you for participating. Here are the winner and the runners-up.

“Name a Federal prison after him.”

(Congratulations, Judy Enriquez.)

Runners-up:

“… With him in it.”

(Congratulations, Helen Davis.)

“… Under it. Respectfully, of course.”

(Congratulations, Wendy Geoghan.)

“Trump Landfill.”

(Congratulations, Hope Marinetti.)

“What ever it is I’ll probably have to wait in line to piss on it.”

(Congratulations, Dan Duffy.)

“A gilded toilet. Nothing less.”

(Congratulations, Joyce Dvorak.)

“Give him the ‘Jimmy Hoffa’ monument; the inside of the cornerstone.”

(Congratulations, Jacqueline Boyer.)

“I would not give him the time of day nor a name or monument of any sort. He should only exist in history books.”

(Congratulations, Cara Waits.)

“No, he should be omitted from all or anything ever written or documented about him as if he never existed.”

(Congratulations, Ken Jensen.)

“His name should be remembered the same as Benedict Arnold and Hitler! With great shame!”

(Congratulations, Barbara Zimmerman.)

“Along w/a warning to school children explaining how he almost took Democracy down.”

(Congratulations, Margaret Rivera.)

