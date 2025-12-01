Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Xplisset
I never knew a judge could sound this much like a freedom rider with a law degree.

I never knew stepping down from power could read like a sermon about what power is for.

I never knew this much courage could be tucked inside one quiet resignation letter. Reading Judge Wolf’s story feels like watching someone step out of the safety of the robe and into the line of fire just to say, “Not in my name.”

This is what you’ve been talking about for years, Professor: the rule of law isn’t parchment, it’s people willing to lose something to keep it alive. If a Reagan-appointed judge can walk away from a lifetime seat rather than serve a tyrant, the rest of us have no excuse to sit on our hands. May his “tiny ripple of hope” turn into the tidal wave we’ve been praying for.

One thing I know: if men like this are still willing to risk everything for the rule of law, then the story of this country isn’t finished yet. www.xplisset.com

Mary Ann Dimand
I don't think that human beings are particularly good at being impartial: our understandings are built on the basis of our partialities.

And yet there's such a world of difference between *trying* to act without fear or favor, and ha ha! in a pig's eye! not.

I hadn't heard the RFK quotation, not the Heaney, but/and both resonate with the prophet Amos's prophecy to "ket justice roll forth like the waters." The waters of justice have to come from somewhere, and it's the best available life to add one's droplets in hopes of contributing to a flood.

Kudos to Mark L. Wolf.

